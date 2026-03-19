Drones spotted over DC base where Rubio, Hegseth live, raising security concerns

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The Brief Unidentified drones were spotted over a Washington, D.C. military base where top officials live. The sightings come as the U.S. raises security levels amid tensions with Iran. Officials have not determined where the drones came from.



Unidentified drones were spotted over Fort McNair, a Washington, D.C. military base where top officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth live, according to The Washington Post, raising new security concerns as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

What we know:

U.S. officials detected multiple unidentified drones over Fort Lesley J. McNair, the Washington Army base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth live, according to people briefed on the situation.

The drones were spotted on a single night within the past 10 days, prompting increased security measures and a White House meeting to discuss how to respond.

Officials have not determined where the drones came from.

Security concerns grow

The sightings come as the U.S. government heightens its alert posture amid ongoing military actions involving Iran.

The State Department has ordered U.S. diplomatic posts worldwide to immediately conduct security reviews, citing "the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects."

Several U.S. military bases have also increased their force protection levels. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida were raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie, indicating intelligence suggests a possible threat.

Response and investigations

The drone sightings prompted officials to consider relocating Rubio and Hegseth, though a senior administration official said they have not been moved.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to discuss the drones. "The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible," he said.

The FBI is also investigating a suspicious package that shut down part of MacDill Air Force Base earlier this week, while another security incident triggered a shelter-in-place order.

What officials are saying

Fort McNair officials say they are aware of the reported drone sightings and are actively monitoring the situation.

"We are aware of the reported drone sightings near Fort McNair and the surrounding areas. We are working with our law enforcement and interagency partners to monitor and investigate the reported sightings. Our top priority is the safety of our service members and civilian personnel that work and live on the base. Currently there is no credible threat to Fort McNair, but we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust force protection measures as needed," a Fort McNair spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 5 DC.

The backstory:

Fort McNair houses the National Defense University and senior military officials, and more political leaders have recently moved onto area bases citing security concerns.

Similar drone-related threats have surfaced in recent years involving top U.S. officials, including incidents during the 2024 presidential campaign and ongoing concerns tied to Iran following the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.