Montgomery County police searching for suspected Peeping Tom

The Brief A man is suspected of spying on a woman in a clothing store dressing room. The incident happened in January; police released surveillance footage of the suspect Wednesday. The incident occurred at the H&M in North Bethesda, police said.



Montgomery County police are on the lookout for an alleged Peeping Tom.

What we know:

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspected Peeping Tom Wednesday. They said the incident occurred in January when a woman was attempting to try on clothes in a dressing room at H&M, located at 11850 Grand Park Avenue in North Bethesda.

The woman heard a strange noise in the adjacent dressing room, walked out, and then saw a man standing on a chair while holding his cell phone over the dividing wall, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene.

What they're saying:

Shoppers were startled by the account.

"I mean, I’m a young woman," said Kate Beisa. "That definitely could’ve been me. That could’ve been any one of my friends, anyone that I know. Like, that’s really concerning."

Added Michelle Johnson, "There’s a lot of crazy things going on in the world right now. So, that doesn’t surprise me entirely, but in our neighborhood, that’s a bit unusual."

H&M officials didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

What you can do:

Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect or the crime to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the "www.p3tips.com" link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.