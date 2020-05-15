Blaring horns from Capitol Hill trucker demonstration briefly interrupt President Donald Trump news conference

A demonstration by truckers in the District created brief interruptions during President Trump’s news conference regarding progress on a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The President said the truckers were sounding their horns as a sign of support, and he took time out to acknowledge his appreciation of their efforts.

According to Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus, the truckers are protesting low shipping rates prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump called the news conference in order to provide an update on the United States’ push to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“This is an endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan project…no one has seen anything like we’re doing now within our country since the second world war. Incredible,” Trump said in introducing “Operation Warp Speed.”

At the beginning of the month, a similar demonstration jammed the streets in the Capitol Hill area.

According to the Washington Post, that protest was also a challenge to historically low rates.

Some trade publications have argued that truckers are more concerned about broker transparency, and price gouging.