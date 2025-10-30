Blake Butera to be named Nationals new manager: report

The Brief Nationals to name Blake Butera as new manager, per MLB.com. Butera, 33, held key development roles with the Tampa Bay Rays. He replaces Dave Martinez, fired during the team’s sixth straight losing season.



The Washington Nationals are set to name Blake Butera as their next manager, MLB.com reported Thursday.

Butera, 33, most recently worked as an assistant field coordinator and senior director of player development with the Tampa Bay Rays. He also played parts of two seasons in Tampa Bay’s Minor League system.

He also spent one year as a Minor League coach and managed for four seasons.

The Nationals have been searching for a manager since firing Dave Martinez in July. He and general manager Mike Rizzo were both dismissed midway through the teams sixth straight losing season since winning the 2019 World Series.

