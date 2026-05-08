Suspect arrested after veteran attacked with crowbar in Maryland

The Brief Police have arrested a suspect after a man was attacked with a crowbar in Bladensburg earlier this week. Kelachi Amadi has been charged with attempted murder and assault. The victim, 76-year-old Edwin Salvatore Gonzalez, said he was attacked from behind, and believes he was targeted because of his race.



Police announced an arrest on Friday after a 76-year-old veteran was brutally attacked with a crowbar in Bladensburg earlier this week.

Crowbar attack suspect arrested

What we know:

Bladensburg Police arrested Kelaachi Kanunye Amadi on Friday, May 8.

The attack happened shortly after 1 p.m. on May 4. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the victim, Edwin Salvatore Gonzalez, after he was released from the hospital this week. Gonzalez said he was at the 7-Eleven on Annapolis Road, when he saw Amadi acting aggressively, banging a crowbar on the counter at the cash register.

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Gonzalez said he was working as a contractor at the nearby 24-hour Wash and Dry, painting a window for Mother's Day.

According to police, Amadi followed Gonzalez from the 7-Eleven, back to the car wash, and attacked him from behind with a tire iron, before walking off.

What's next:

Amadi was charged on Friday with first and second-degree attempted murder and first and second-degree assault, and is being held without bail.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating the attack, and asked anyone with information to contact them at 301-864-6080.