Suspect arrested after veteran attacked with crowbar in Maryland
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Police announced an arrest on Friday after a 76-year-old veteran was brutally attacked with a crowbar in Bladensburg earlier this week.
Crowbar attack suspect arrested
What we know:
Bladensburg Police arrested Kelaachi Kanunye Amadi on Friday, May 8.
The attack happened shortly after 1 p.m. on May 4. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the victim, Edwin Salvatore Gonzalez, after he was released from the hospital this week. Gonzalez said he was at the 7-Eleven on Annapolis Road, when he saw Amadi acting aggressively, banging a crowbar on the counter at the cash register.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Vietnam vet attacked with crowbar believes he was targeted in hate crime
- 76-year-old veteran brutally attacked at laundromat
Gonzalez said he was working as a contractor at the nearby 24-hour Wash and Dry, painting a window for Mother's Day.
According to police, Amadi followed Gonzalez from the 7-Eleven, back to the car wash, and attacked him from behind with a tire iron, before walking off.
What's next:
Amadi was charged on Friday with first and second-degree attempted murder and first and second-degree assault, and is being held without bail.
What you can do:
Police are still investigating the attack, and asked anyone with information to contact them at 301-864-6080.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Bladensburg Police Department, Edwin Salvatore Gonzalez and family and previous FOX 5 reports.