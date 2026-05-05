76-year-old veteran brutally attacked at laundromat

The Brief A 76-year-old Vietnam veteran, Salvator Gonzalez, was seriously injured in an alleged unprovoked attack at a Bladensburg laundromat. Police say suspect Kelachi Amadi is in custody and charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. Gonzalez was struck in the head with a crowbar, suffering severe injuries, and remains hospitalized.



A 76-year-old Maryland man and Vietnam War veteran is hospitalized after what his family describes as a brutal and unprovoked attack at a Bladensburg laundromat.

What we know:

Bladensburg police have identified the suspect as Kelachi Amadi.

He is in custody and charged with second-degree attempted murder and malicious wounding.

The victim, 76-year-old Salvator Gonzalez, remains hospitalized following the attack.

Police say the incident happened Monday between noon and 1 p.m. at the Bladensburg 24 Hour Wash and Dry.

According to family members, Gonzalez was working as a contractor at the laundromat, painting window art ahead of Mother’s Day.

His son says the suspect attacked him from behind, striking him at least twice in the head with a crowbar.

The assault left Gonzalez with severe injuries, including lacerations, a blood clot and requiring more than 100 stitches.

What they're saying:

"My father doesn’t even understand why it happened," said Diego Gonzales, the victim’s son.

"He was at the 7-11 on Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, he had seen this individual there acting aggressive with the cashier and he had followed my father for a block and a half before this attack happened."