76-year-old veteran brutally attacked at laundromat
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A 76-year-old Maryland man and Vietnam War veteran is hospitalized after what his family describes as a brutal and unprovoked attack at a Bladensburg laundromat.
What we know:
Bladensburg police have identified the suspect as Kelachi Amadi.
He is in custody and charged with second-degree attempted murder and malicious wounding.
The victim, 76-year-old Salvator Gonzalez, remains hospitalized following the attack.
Police say the incident happened Monday between noon and 1 p.m. at the Bladensburg 24 Hour Wash and Dry.
According to family members, Gonzalez was working as a contractor at the laundromat, painting window art ahead of Mother’s Day.
His son says the suspect attacked him from behind, striking him at least twice in the head with a crowbar.
The assault left Gonzalez with severe injuries, including lacerations, a blood clot and requiring more than 100 stitches.
What they're saying:
"My father doesn’t even understand why it happened," said Diego Gonzales, the victim’s son.
"He was at the 7-11 on Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, he had seen this individual there acting aggressive with the cashier and he had followed my father for a block and a half before this attack happened."