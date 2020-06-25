Expand / Collapse search

Black Lives Matter protesters shut down Interstate-395 Wednesday

WASHINGTON - A group of Black Lives Matter protesters shut down Interstate-395 in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday night.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters shut down Interstate-395 in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday night.

FOX 5 photographer, Jessie Burkett Hall recorded video of the protest.

According to D.C. Police Traffic's Twitter page, the group began at Black Lives Matter Plaza then made their way to the interstate.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.