Birdwatcher involved in infamous 'Central Park Karen' incident refuses to cooperate with authorities

The man at the center of the Central Park “Karen” fiasco has said he will not cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation, according to a new report.

Christian Cooper told the New York Times on Tuesday that Amy Cooper, 41, has suffered enough since the May encounter that destroyed her career and reputation.

Amy Cooper was charged on Monday with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Christian, 57, told the paper, referring to the criminal charge. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others?”

The avid birdwatcher added, “Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me,” he said, adding that greater principles are at stake.

In a now-viral May video that sparked national outrage, Amy, a white woman, tells the birdwatcher she is going to call the cops and “tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

“Please tell them whatever you like,” Christian, who is no relation, responds.

She is seen taking out her cellphone and telling police, “I’m in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening my dog.”

She continues, “There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.”

The woman starts to shake and says, “I’m sorry, I can’t hear … I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately.”

Amy Cooper — who later apologized for the incident — was fired from her job at the investment firm Franklin Templeton.

She is set to be arraigned in October, and could face up to a year in prison for her 911 call.

