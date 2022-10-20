Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized by US Customs and Border Protection agents

A creepy discovery just in time for Halloween out of Memphis where U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized bird carcasses encased in cement statues in a shipment from Mexico City.

Officials say the discovery was made October 8. Agents spotted three statues during an x-ray examination – each concealing organic material.

When they broke the statues open they found two rotted bird carcasses. The third contained palm seeds. No documentation for the organic material accompanied the shipment which was enroute to Odessa, Texas. But the statues were vaguely listed as a gift to a cousin "with crafts."

Bird carcasses encased in cement statues (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officials say the bird carcasses present a significant risk for spreading the Avian flu to U.S. poultry populations. The seeds present a risk of introducing diseases or invasive species into the country.

The birds and seeds were destroyed by steam sterilization.

"To my knowledge, many of these types of "crafts" are belief-based," said Acting Memphis Area Port Director Michael Johnson in a statement. "The Yoruba, Santería or Osha religions use them, and are meant for luck, or for curses. The cement statues were decorated with puka shells and contained the palm seeds and the carcasses. Whether the shipments make sense or not, we vigilantly intercept all contraband and other prohibited items to safeguard the American public. Hopefully our steam sterilization cleared away any bad spirits they may have drawn in."