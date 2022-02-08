Bill to bring Commanders football stadium to Virginia clears first legislative hurdle

Virginia lawmakers are making it clear that they want the Commanders football stadium in the Commonwealth.

A bill to get the ball rolling has cleared its first legislative hurdle. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the bill passed the House Appropriations Committee Monday.

The legislation would establish the Virginia Football Stadium Authority. Lawmakers have said their vision is for a large campus rather than just a stadium.

The Commanders organization is based in Ashburn, Virginia and is currently considering sites in Loudoun and Prince William Counties.

The team will stay at FedEx Field until 2027.