Big Lots closing 13 stores in Maryland and Virginia. Here's where

Up to 315 Big Lots locations could be facing potential closure, a Securities & Exchange Commission filing from Friday indicated.

The company disclosed in the filing that it had upped the number of permitted store closings to a maximum of 315 as part of late July amendments to a credit agreement and term loan facility. That marked a 165-store increase from the 150 closings previously permitted.

Why is Big Lots closing stores?

"Big Lots continues to provide incredible value and remarkable discoveries for our customers as we execute a clear plan to build a stronger business. These efforts include taking decisive actions to operate efficiently and reviewing our store footprint on an ongoing basis to make sure we're best positioned to serve our customers and our business," a Big Lots spokesperson told FOX Business.

"While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores. We are confident that the steps we are taking will best position the company for the future as we return to our roots, focus on owning the bargain space, and deliver unmistakable value to our customers."

Big Lots had indicated earlier in the summer that this year had 35 to 40 closures and three openings expected. At the same time, it flagged "substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue" amid an inflation-related pullback in its shoppers’ spending, as previously reported by FOX Business .

Big Lots stores closing in Maryland and Virginia

Here are the Big Lots stores in Maryland and Virginia that could be closing.

Maryland

4420 Mitchelville Rd., Bowie

6623 Governor Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie

3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel

21800 N Shangri La Dr., Unit 20, Lexington Park

11989 Reisterstown Rd. #a, Ste A, Reisterstown

Virginia

590 Branchlands Blvd., Charlottesville

736 Warrenton Rd., Unit 102, Fredericksburg

2110 Wards Rd., Lynchburg

7743 Sudley Rd., Manassas,

5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk

8533 Midlothian Tpke., North Chesterfield

1650 General Booth Blvd., Ste 200, Virginia Beach

14603 Telegraph Rd., Woodbridge

The Source A Securities & Exchange Commission filing from Big Lots dated July 31, 2024 detailed the closing locations in Maryland and Virginia. FOX Business contributed to this report.



