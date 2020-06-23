Big changes on the way for Citi Open tennis tournament amid pandemic

article

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic revealed Tuesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement comes less than two months from the expected return of major tennis tournaments, with the very first one planned for Washington D.C.

“This is the first tennis tournament in the world since the lockdown, so it’s a big deal,” Citi Open Chairman and CEO Mark Ein said, adding that a slew of new protocols have been put in place to make sure the event is as safe as possible. It’s scheduled to run from August 13-21.

Ein said the safety protocols start with testing, which is the first thing that will happen when players and anyone else arrives.

Tournament officials essentially envision having two “bubbles” at the event – one at the hotel and one at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park, where the tournament is being played.

Ein said that only credentialed, tested personnel will be allowed in either place, and he also said that players would be brought to and from the venues in tournament cars to further reduce the potential for exposure.

New cleaning procedures will also be put in place, everyone will have to wear masks except for when they’re eating or playing, and perhaps the biggest change? As of now, no fans will be in attendance at the tournament, a huge departure from the 80,000 people Ein said the Citi Open typically draws.

“Part of what we hope to accomplish is give people something to look forward to, lift their spirits, and also have the important economic impact that sports and events like this can have, while maintaining our top priority which is making sure that it’s absolutely safe,” Ein explained.

So far the Citi Open hasn’t announced any of the players who will take part, however, Ein said he had hoped Djokovic would play.