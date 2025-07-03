'Big Beautiful Bill': Leaders react to passage of Trump's controversial legislation

The Brief President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" passed the House on Thursday. All Democrats voted ‘no,’ and only one Republican refused to make a ‘yes’ vote. The legislation is expected to be signed by the president on Friday, July 4.



President Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passed the House on Thursday. It now heads to the president's desk to be signed into law.

The controversial legislation has received intense criticism for cuts to key social services like Medicaid, funding for hospitals and food banks in rural areas of the country and nutrition assistance for millions of Americans as a way to help cover the cost of extending tax breaks for high-earners.

Millions of people are expected to lose access to the programs, largely through new work requirements, including for some parents and older people. The bill also includes a massive rollback of green energy investments.

The spending bill increases funding for national defense and immigration enforcement but its main priority is extending tax cuts, to the tune of about $4.5 trillion. These cuts leftover from Trump's first term were set to expire in December, which would have led to a massive tax increase.

This includes allowing workers to deduct tips and overtime pay, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year. Additionally, the current tax rates and brackets will become permanent under the bill, cementing the tax breaks approved in Trump’s first term.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the spending package will add approximately $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. The final version of the bill passed the House, 218-214.

What they're saying:

It was adamantly opposed by all Democrats, who voted no. There were just five Republican holdouts in the House in the first vote, but four of them were persuaded to vote yes, leading to the 218-214 passage of the bill.

Legislators and organizations across the country have reacted to the passage of the bill. Here's just some of what they had to say:

Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger

"I first ran for office after watching my Congressman vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for his constituents with pre-existing conditions. Now, nearly a decade later, I am once again hearing from Virginia parents, families, and healthcare providers who are terrified about what misguided legislation in Washington means for the healthcare of hundreds of thousands of our Virginia neighbors.

The people of our Commonwealth deserve elected officials who will stand up against attacks on Virginians’ healthcare. That’s why I would like to thank every Democratic Member of Virginia’s congressional delegation for voting against this bill. Amid the chaos, they chose to stand with our neighbors on Medicaid, our rural hospitals, and our Commonwealth’s healthcare system.

Virginians deserve a Governor who understands, not ignores or dismisses, the severe consequences of this bill. They deserve a Governor who recognizes the severity of this moment — for the health of our neighbors with chronic conditions, the fiscal health of our Commonwealth, and even the ability of Virginia’s food banks to feed those who are hungry. Right now, any Governor or Lieutenant Governor of Virginia should be standing up for the people they were elected to represent and preparing for the many challenges ahead. As the next Governor of Virginia, I will never put politics before my obligations to the health, safety, and financial security of every Virginian in our Commonwealth."

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

"This so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ marks a direct and heartless assault on the American people. Neither Maryland nor any other state across the country has the resources to fill the massive hole that the federal government created today in our social safety net."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

National Nurses Union

"The National Nurses United (NNU), the country’s largest nurses union, today condemned the passage of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act," the union said, in part. "This is among the darkest days in the history of U.S. health care. People will suffer and die because of the cuts in this legislation to fund tax cuts for billionaires — certainly in the short term and potentially for decades to come if nothing is done. The policy goal here is clear: Take away everyday people’s health care coverage. Every politician who supports this legislation has blood on their hands and only themselves to blame when the impacts of these cuts devastate a health care system already in a near-constant state of crisis. These cuts will hurt these lawmakers’ constituents, our patients, who are already dealing with a broken health care system.

The other side:

GOP leaders came out in celebration of the bill on Thursday. It had overwhelming support from Congressional leaders, who have hailed it as one of the most significant pieces of legislation within a generation.

They've also highlighted the speed at which it was passed, saying it was "record time."

House Republican Leadership Statement

Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Whip Emmer and Chairwoman McClain released the following statement after Congress passed The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sending it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

"Republicans in Congress have succeeded in our mission to enact President Trump’s America First agenda. And importantly, we did it in record time, so that the effects of this nation-shaping legislation can be felt by the American people as soon as possible.

"Today, the House has passed generational legislation that permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, reduces spending more than any other bill ever has, and makes government more efficient and effective for all Americans.

"It should never be forgotten that every single House Democrat voted against all of it — proving once again that they support tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, runaway government spending, and Medicaid for able-bodied adults who can work but choose not to. The One Big Beautiful Bill now heads to the President’s desk for his signature, and all hard-working Americans should know — this bill is for you."

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert

"After listening to constituents and community leaders from across the 4th District and securing wins for Colorado, I am proud to vote YES on President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. With the passage of OBBB, we are delivering major tax cuts for Colorado families and small businesses, no taxes on tips and overtime, a record investment in border security, and funding the Golden Dome defense system," Rep. Lauren Bobert said in a statement. "This bill also reduces the terrible Green New Scam subsidies I've fought against, supports our ranchers and farmers with major investments in our ag sector, and secures $50 billion in funding for our rural hospitals and health care providers. The One Big Beautiful Bill is a landmark victory for the 4th District, Coloradans, and all Americans!"

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

"Today, the House of Representatives delivered a major win for the American people by passing President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), a historic piece of legislation that fulfills President Trump’s America First MAGA Agenda. The OBBB is about keeping promises — the promises President Trump and every MAGA Republican made to the American people. Today, House Republicans delivered. The OBBB makes the Trump Tax Cuts permanent, protecting families and small businesses from the largest tax hike in American history. It moves to eliminate the unfair death tax that punishes family farms and generational businesses with double taxation. And it ensures hardworking Americans keep more of what they earn by ending taxes on tips and overtime. It also secures the border by fully restoring President Trump’s successful immigration policies and funding:

At least 1 million deportations per year

10,000 new ICE agents

3,000 new Border Patrol agents

And completing President Trump’s big, beautiful wall

This bill is a win for American families, a win for our economy, and a win for our national security.

I’ve stood with President Trump since Day One, and I was proud to vote YES and help get this bill over the finish line. What an incredible gift to our country that President Trump will sign the OBBB into law tomorrow, on Independence Day, as we celebrate 249 years of American greatness."

Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons

"I speak on behalf of the entire agency when I say that ICE is grateful to President Trump for putting in the hard work necessary to get the Big Beautiful Bill across the finish line — but the real win is for the American people. The unprecedented funding for ICE will enable my hard-working officers and agents to continue making America safe again by identifying, arresting and removing criminal aliens from our communities. I’m thrilled to work with Secretary Noem, Congress and the president to protect our families, friends and neighbors."

What's next:

President Trump is now expected to sign it into law, possibly on July 4.