'Big, beautiful, bill' car loan interest tax deduction: These brands, models may qualify

The Brief Trump's tax cut and spending package includes a deduction of up to $10,000 for interest paid on the car loans. To qualify for the tax deductions, vehicles must meet several conditions, including final assembly in the U.S. More than 100 vehicles currently qualify for the U.S. final assembly condition.



President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" was signed into law earlier this month touting several tax deductions, including of up to $10,000 for interest paid on the car loans of qualified vehicles.

However, both the vehicles and the loans must satisfy a number of conditions in order to qualify.

What we know:

The new law states that qualified vehicles include cars, vans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks and motorcycles that weigh less than 14,000 pounds that have at least two wheels, and are purchased new, not used, between 2025 and 2028 for personal use.

The final assembly of the vehicle must also take place in the United States, which currently includes over 100 brands and models, according to Cars.com.

Vehicles assembled in the US

Acura: Integra, MDX, RDX, TLX, ZDX

BMW: X3, X4/X4 M, X5, X6, X7, XM, X% PHEV

Cadillac: CT4, CT5, CT5-V, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Lyriq, XT4, XT5, XT6

Chevrolet: Colorado, Corvette, Silverado, Silverado HD, Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse, Blazer, Malibu, Trax

Ford: Mustang, Bronco, Escape, Explorer, F-150, F-150 Lightning, F-150 Huybrid, F-250/350, Transit, Ranger, Expedition, Expedition Max

GMC: Acadia, Canyon, Hummer EV, Sierra, Sierra HD, SIerra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL

Honda: Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline, Pilot

Hyundai: Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Ioniq 5, Santa Cruz

Jeep: Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe, Gladiator, Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer, Grnad Wagoneer L, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Grand Cherokee L

Kia: Telluride, EV6, EV9, Sportage, Sorento

Lincoln: Aviator, Corsair, Navigator, Navigator L

Mercedes-Benz: GLE 450e, GLS 450, EQE 350+, GLE 350, GLS 580, AMG GLS 63, Maybach GLS 600, EQE 500, AMG EQE, GLE 580, AMG GLE 63,

Tesla: Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, Model S, Model X

Toyota: Camry, Corolla Cross Hybrid, Grand Highlander, Highlander, Sienna, Tundra, Highlander Hybrid, Tundra Hybrid, Sequoia, Grand Highland Hybrid, Corolla Cross, Corolla, RAV4 Hybrid, Coroll Hatchback

Volkswagen: ID.4, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport

"The IRS is expected to create a resource listing qualifying vehicles and models, similar to existing resources for electric vehicle tax credits, to clarify which vehicles meet the final assembly requirement," automotive expert Lauren Fix told FOX Business.

How to verify final assembly

You can likely verify a vehicle's eligibility for the temporary income tax deduction through documentation or certifications provided by your car dealer.

Dig deeper:

Final assembly isn't the final condition for qualifying vehicles.

The loan on the vehicle must also be a standard and secured auto loan. However, refinanced loans may also qualify under certain conditions.

The car's vehicle identification number must also be reported on tax returns.

An income cap will also be enforced. The $10,000 deduction will be reduced by $200 for every $1,000 over the limit: those filing taxes as a single person who makes more than $100,000 a year, or those filing jointly and making more than $200,000.