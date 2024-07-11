Biden says there's 'no indication' he's slowing down in post-NATO Summit news conference

President Joe Biden spoke to members of the press for about an hour after he closed out the 75th Annual NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

The president addressed several issues during the news conference ranging from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, U.S. foreign policy, inflation, border security and what most people were waiting to hear about — his decision to stay in the race for the White House despite calls for him to step aside.

Biden stumbled through some topics and made noticeable gaffes such as mixing up the names of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump: "I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she wasn’t qualified."

It’s something Trump quickly capitalized on, positing a clip of the moment to his social media platform , saying "Great job, Joe!"

In his remarks, Biden also addressed a previous instance when he called Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin," further jumbling the names of the two Eastern European presidents.

When asked whether the focus on his flubs and the pressure to drop out of the race has become damaging for the United States, Biden pushed back, saying that the NATO Summit is proof of his capabilities.

"Have you seen a more successful conference?" he asked. "What do you think?"

Despite the missteps, the president remained adamant that he will continue his presidential campaign and vehemently pushed back against suggestions that he may no longer be fit to serve.

"If I slow down and I can't get the job done, that’s a sign that I shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s no indication of that yet — none," he said.

And while Biden praised Vice President Harris for her handling of women’s reproductive rights and her ability to "handle almost any issue on the board," saying she is more than capable of handling the office of the presidency, he maintained that he is not stepping aside for anyone — including her.

One reporter pushed further, asking Biden if he would consider bowing out if data showed that Harris could perform better against Trump.

"No, unless they came back and said, ‘there’s no way you could win,’" Biden said. "No one is saying that. No poll is saying that."

Another reporter questioned Biden on how it might hurt his place in the history books if he were to keep running and lose to Trump in November — but insisted he’s not concerned.

Instead, his focus, he said, is continuing four more years of policies to grow the economy and help the middle class.

"I’m not in this for my legacy," Biden said. "I’m in this to complete the job I started."

When pressed about if he would undergo cognitive testing, Biden again said that his job as president was proof of his mental acuity.

The president said he’d taken three "significant and intense neurological exams" conducted by a neurologist, with the most recent in February. He also said he’s "tested every single day" as he tackles the challenges of the White House.

Biden said that if his doctors say they "think I should have a neurological exam again, I’ll do it," but he added: "No one’s suggesting that to me now."

Despite a generally strong performance, two more Democratic lawmakers made calls for Biden to step down — Rep. Scott Peters of California and Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.