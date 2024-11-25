Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Peach and Blossom in traditional White House ceremony
WASHINGTON - President Biden is keeping with tradition by pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkeys at the White House on Monday.
This year's turkeys, named Peach and Blossom, were raised in Minnesota.
The turkeys were subjected to comprehensive evaluations of their behavior, crowd tolerance, and even musical preferences to ensure they were prepared for the event.
They will spend the rest of their lives as agricultural ambassadors at Farm America in Minnesota.