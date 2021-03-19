Biden looks to double vaccine goal as US clears 100 million shots since Jan. 20

The U.S. on Friday cleared President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office, as the president prepared to set his sights higher in the nationwide vaccination effort.

The Friday milestone marked 100 million shots given since Jan. 20, Biden’s first day in office.

Last week, the U.S. surpassed more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations first began being administered in December. That’s according to numbers posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A critical care nurse from Queens was the first person in the United States to receive the vaccine for the coronavirus back in 2020.

"I feel hopeful today. Relieved," Sandra Lindsay said on Dec. 14, after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center located in Glen Oaks.

More than 118 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in total, according to the latest numbers from the CDC.

The Associated Press reported that roughly 2.5 million shots are being administered per day. Biden now teases the possibility of setting a 200 million dose goal by his 100th day in office.

"We may be able to double it," he told reporters before leaving the White House for Atlanta. His comments come as the U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population just 10 weeks from now.

As the pace of U.S. vaccinations and supply improves, the White House said the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots.

The Biden administration on Thursday revealed the outlines of a plan to "loan" a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the U.S. was on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal "way ahead" of schedule.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday that 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would go to Mexico and 1.5 million would be sent to Canada. He emphasized that because the AstraZeneca shot is not yet authorized in the U.S., "This loan will not reduce the supply of vaccine to Americans."

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S., waiting for emergency use authorization, and that has sparked an international outcry that lifesaving vaccine is being withheld when it could be used elsewhere. The White House said just 7 million of the AstraZeneca doses are ready for shipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

