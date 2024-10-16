Biden delivering eulogy at Ethel Kennedy memorial service in Washington

The Brief President Joe Biden is delivering the eulogy at a memorial service for Ethel Kennedy on Wednesday. Ethel Kennedy passed away at 96 on Oct. 10 after suffering a stroke a week earlier. Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and advocated for causes like gun control and human rights.



President Joe Biden is delivering the eulogy at a memorial service for Ethel Kennedy on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The service is being held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights website.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were in attendance for the memorial service and both spoke during the ceremony.

FILE-Vice President Joe Biden accepts an award from Ethel Kennedy at RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards honoring Biden, Howard Schultz & Scott Minerd in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RFK Ripple of Hope) Expand

Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at 96 on Oct. 10, after suffering a stroke a week earlier, her family said in a statement. Together, the couple had 11 children.

A funeral was held Monday for Ethel Kennedy in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

She was by Robert F. Kennedy’s side when he was fatally shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, just after winning the Democratic presidential primary in California. Her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy, had been assassinated in Dallas less than five years earlier, the Associated Press reported.

Ethel Kennedy founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights soon after her husband’s death and advocated for causes including gun control and human rights.

Biden released a statement following the passing of Ethel Kennedy last week, saying in part "Ethel Kennedy was an American icon—a matriarch of optimism and moral courage, an emblem of resilience and service. Devoted to family and country, she had a spine of steel and a heart of gold that inspired millions of Americans, including me and Jill. We were blessed to call her a dear friend."

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group and USA Today. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



