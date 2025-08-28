Bicyclist killed in Prince George’s County collision

The Brief Bicyclist killed in Prince George’s crash. Driver stayed and cooperated. Roads closed during investigation.



A man riding a bicycle was killed Wednesday evening in a collision with a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane. Officers found the man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed. The crash remains under investigation.