Suspect wanted after bicyclist killed in hit and run, Anne Arundel County police say

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County police are asking for help finding the suspect.

Detectives say around 5:30 a.m. on July 8, officers responded to Annapolis Road near Town Center Boulevard for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

A passerby saw a person on a bicycle lying in the road and called 911.

According to police, the bicyclist was riding on Annapolis Road and crossed the bridge over the railroad tracks when she was hit by the driver.

It’s unknown how long the bicyclist was lying in the road before being found by the passerby. The vehicle had fled the scene and the bicyclist was taken to the hospital by first responders with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The bicyclist, 26-year-old Adriana Yeslendy Suarez Saavedra, was pronounced dead on July 19.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information on the driver to call their tipline at 410-222-4700.