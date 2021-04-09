Bicyclist killed in DC crash involving at least 5 vehicles

A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving at least five vehicles on Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest in D.C. on Friday night.

Three other people were also hurt in the crash between 2nd Street, Northwest and New Jersey Avenue, Northwest after 8 p.m.

All three were taken to a local hospital. Police do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

They declined to call the crash a hit-and-run.

Police have not identified the victim, who was riding a Capital Bikeshare bike.

