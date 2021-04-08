DC Health says everyone over 16 will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccines next week

D.C. Health revealed on Thursday that the time table for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility among residents over 16 has been accelerated.

After Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier in the week that anyone over 16 will be eligible for the vaccine on April 19, the department said it can now make them available as early as next week.

According to D.C. Health, after sending out appointments to all registered residents in eligible categories, there were enough remaining to begin offering them to those over 16 next week.

They say phase 2 of the District’s vaccination campaign will begin Monday.

