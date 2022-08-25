Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Bethesda

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Montgomery Countyon Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Montgomery County Police Department says officers responded to the crash in the 5200 block of River Road in Bethesda around 4:05 p.m.

According to investigators, a woman who was riding her bike was hit by a flatbed truck. Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially believed that the driver of the truck fled the scene, but they later confirmed to FOX 5 that the driver did not know they had hit someone but returned to the scene after making that realization.

Investigators have not identified the driver.

A portion of River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway was closed as police investigated the incident. One lane is since been reopened in each direction.

