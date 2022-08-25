19-year-old charged for crash that killed pedestrian, injured another in Anne Arundel County

A driver in Anne Arundel County is facing charges after hitting and killing two pedestrians then running from the scene before later returning, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Aquahart Road and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie.

According to investigators, the two pedestrians were walking along a sidewalk on Aquahart Road when a 2003 Toyota, that was traveling eastbound on the road, lost control, rotated and left the roadway hitting both people.

READ MORE: Woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car in Prince George’s County: police

Investigators say the Toyota eventually came to a stop in a nearby parking lot.

One of the pedestrians, identified as Arielle Starr Dryden-Bera, 22, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrian, who police identified as Fidel A. Castro, 23, of Glen Burnie, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police have not provided an update on his condtion.

Immediately after the crash, police say, three people from the car, including the driver, fled the scene on foot. The two passengers immediately returned to the scene, while the driver later returned.

According to police, witnesses at the scene identified the driver, who was then placed under arrest.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Dulles Toll Road

The driver, Austin Keith Williams Seagraves, 19, of Glen Burnie, faces several charges including negligent manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 410-222-8573.