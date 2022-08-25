Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County

Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro.

According to Prince George's County Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road.

Investigators say that the driver of a car was driving on Frank Tippet Road when it collided with a motorcycle in the eastbound lanes.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, identified Muhammad Salim, 58, of Washington, D.C., was found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the driver of the car fled the area after the crash. Police were able to later find the car, but say they are still working to identify the driver.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 301-731-4422.