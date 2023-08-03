Beyoncé set to 'slay' FedEx Field with her Renaissance Tour: Here's everything you need to know

"Bey is back." Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance World Tour will be taking over the FedEx Field this weekend. Here's how you can still grab tickets.

Renaissance Tickets:

Fans are ecstatic to be "back outside" on Saturday and Sunday as the countdown to Renaissance comes to an end. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert is set to start at 8 p.m. There are still plenty of tickets available to the show, but they will cost you. Fans can find verified tickets on Ticketmaster starting at roughly $290.

FedEx Field Guidelines:

In preparation of the concert, fans should keep a few guidelines in mind at everyone entering FedEx Field must adhere to. Full details on the stadiums policies can be viewed here.

Transportation:

No need to get heated, Metro is helping fans get into formation for this weekend's concert. The Metrorail is upgrading their services, so you don't break your soul trying to get home. Operating hours will be extended on Sunday and trains will be running until approximately 12:30 a.m. on both days.

What to wear to Renaissance:

Whether you have been tracking Queen Bey on TikTok or keeping up to date with The Renaissance Tour, silver and metallic colors have been a main theme. Not sure what to wear or what makeup look to do? Award-winning makeup artist AJ Slayz has you covered with several makeup looks and tips that will help you ‘slay’ for Beyoncé.

Now when it comes to wardrobe, there are plenty of ways for you to be comfortable in your skin. Celebrity stylist Tami Lee has you covered with some amazing fashion tips that'll help upgrade your full Renaissance look.

Featured article



