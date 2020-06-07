'Bethesda Streetery' to open Wednesday

article

Miss dining around other people?

Bethesda is opening a "streetery" in its downtown Wednesday.

That means from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily you can eat takeout at a number of tables that will be set up at the following locations:

Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue

Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell Avenue and Del Ray Avenue

Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue

Veterans Park, corner of Norfolk and Woodmont Avenues

Cordell Avenue, between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers

Streetery hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 4pm – 10pm on Cordell Avenue

Four people will be allowed per table. The tables will be spaced six feet apart and will be cleaned after each use.

Bethesda's outdoor dining plans arrive despite Montgomery County not joining the rest of the state in a second phase of reopening.

Montgomery County, along with neighboring Prince George's County, are the two counties hit hardest since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S.

Officials reported 12,734 COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County as of Sunday.

