Bethesda man charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his stepdad

A 20-year-old man is being charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his stepfather in Bethesda on Sunday night.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have arrested Sergio Elysee Koyangbo for fatally stabbing his stepdad David Beasley.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road in Bethesda.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the location after receiving a call from Beasley's wife for a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered Koyangbo in the front yard. According to court documents, Koyangbo told officers that he had stabbed his stepfather. Inside the residence, police found Beasley, 46, with apparent stab wounds to his body.

Officers provided life-saving measures to Beasley until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene.

He was transported to Suburban Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Detectives spoke with witnesses, Beasley's wife and younger children, and determined that Koyangbo stabbed his stepfather inside his parent's bedroom. Court docs show Koyangbo was apparently upset that his stepdad was allegedly "going through" his Internet search history.

Koyangbo was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Central Processing Unit. He is being held without bond.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to determine the official manner and cause of death.