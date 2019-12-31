Bethesda Jewelry Exchange armed robbery suspect nabbed in Arlington, police say

article

A suspected gunman who helped hold up the Jewelry Exchange in Bethesda has been caught in Arlington, Montgomery County police said on Tuesday.

Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, is in custody in Northern Virginia, pending extradition.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators say Graham was one of three suspects who entered the high-end story on Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 13 and stole $60,000 worth of jewelry at gunpoint.

Police said the surveillance video they released on Dec. 17 following the robbery led to a number of tips identifying Graham as the gunman.

READ MORE: Bethesda jewelry store armed robbery caught on camera

The next day, they were able to get a warrant for Graham’s arrest, and authorities caught up with him on Dec. 30 when he was arrested on unrelated charges.

Advertisement

They are still trying to identify the masked suspects who accompanied Graham during the robbery.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 773-5100.