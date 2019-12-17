Bethesda jewelry store armed robbery caught on camera

New video released by Montgomery County police shows the alleged armed robbery of a jewelry store in Bethesda that led to the theft of more than $60,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say three suspects entered the Jewelry Exchange on Old Georgetown Road around 5:46 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and the robbers reportedly demanded jewelry.

While two robbers – one with his face covered, and another with his face exposed – held up the store, the third suspect acted as a lookout.

The thieves swiped about 100 pieces of jewelry.

If you can help police identify the suspects, call (240) 773-5100.

