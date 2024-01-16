Detectives in Montgomery County announced Wednesday that Emily Ann Riley, a Montgomery County Public Schools teacher who went missing for nearly a week, has been found.

Ms. Riley, 50, is an astronomy teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, according to her dad, David Riley.

Before she was located, Ms. Riley was last seen in a residential neighborhood in Takoma Park on Thursday, Jan. 11. The Montgomery County Police Department said she was found "safe and unharmed" on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

Ms. Riley is described as 5 feet, 8 inches with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities believed she may have been wearing her glasses during the time of her disappearance.

Her father told FOX 5 she has gone missing a few times in the past. The last time was in February 2023.

Shiera Goff, the director of public information at the Montgomery County Police Department, said there was "nothing suspicious" about this case.