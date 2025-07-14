Bethesda beer and wine shop targeted in more than a dozen break-ins

-----------------------

The Brief The owner of a small beer and wine shop in Bethesda says his store has been targeted in more than a dozen robberies. He says he's been in business for 16 years with no issues until this past year, when his store became a repeated target for robbers. Two juveniles were arrested in connection to one of the robberies but police say the investigation is ongoing.



Ajay Aggerwall owns Geste Beer and Wine in Bethesda. He’s been in business for 16 years with no issues until this past year, when his store became a repeated target for robbers.

The backstory:

He says there are a couple of reasons why he believes they keep coming back: One, the store is located right next to the Metro, so robbers know they can be in and out in a minute, while police typically take five to ten minutes to respond.

He believes regular patrols could help deter repeat crimes.

Another reason, he says, is that the thieves know they can get away with it. According to Aggerwall, police have not been able to pay close attention unless a weapon is involved, which, in last night’s case, was a gun.

They’re getting away with cash, which Aggerwall says they don’t keep much of — only a couple of hundred dollars.

"One of the guys who came in, went to the back, and he showed them their ankle bracelet. So, he was already in jail for something. So, he told my guys, ‘look, I've been to jail, so don't mess with us. We'll kill you,’" Aggerwall said. " So, I told my guys, let them rob you. I'm not concerned about robbing, I'm more concerned about you guys. I'm more concerned about my employees not feeling afraid to work in Bethesda."

Dig deeper:

Montgomery County police tell FOX 5 they are still working on the case but arrested the two juveniles involved in Wednesday night's incident. The news offered some relief to Aggerwall.

FOX 5 asked if he’s considered closing his doors. He said absolutely not, and that this is how he pays his mortgage and student loans. It’s his livelihood.

He emphasized he’s been here 16 years and he will be here for another 14, as he just renewed his lease.