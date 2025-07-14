Juveniles arrested for crime spree at targeted beer and wine shop in Bethesda

The Brief Two juvenile suspects have been arrested for a string of armed robberies targeting one store in Bethesda. Police say they robbed the beer and wine shop twice. They were arrested during their third attempt.



A Bethesda shop has been the victim of more than a dozen robberies in the past year, and now two young suspects have been arrested for at least a few of them.

What we know:

Two juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with three armed robberies at the Geste Beer and Wine store over the course of three days.

On July 8 and 9, police say the suspects threatened an employee with an implied firearm, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register, then fled the scene.

However, officers intervened when the same suspects reportedly attempted a third robbery at the same store the following day.

They were both taken into custody inside the store.

The backstory:

Ajay Aggerwall, owner of Geste Beer and Wine, told FOX 5 he's been in business for 16 years with no issues until this past year.

His store has become a repeated target, being robbed more than a dozen times in the past year.

What's next:

The juveniles, whose ages have not been released, were both charged with armed robbery and robbery.

They are being held at a youth facility pending further proceedings.