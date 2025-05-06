This is the best public restroom in Maryland

The Brief If you're on the road, try and stop at this public restroom, recently named the best in Maryland. A survey of over three thousand drivers ranked Maryland House as the best restroom in Maryland, and one of the top in the entire nation.



A new survey on America's best public restrooms has announced the best bathroom in Maryland.

What we know:

The public restroom at I-95 Maryland House, which is located between Baltimore and Delaware, is the best public restroom in Maryland, according to a survey by American River Wellness.

"This isn’t just a rest stop-it’s a Maryland institution," according to the press release. "Recently renovated, it offers gleaming bathrooms, fast food galore, and more seating than most food courts. Whether you're after crab cakes or coffee, this place has you covered."

Across the entire country, the bathroom ranks at number 12.

Dig deeper:

American River Wellness surveyed 3,017 drivers to identify America's best public restrooms.

Other top restrooms in the area include the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 in Newark, Delaware and New Kent East Rest Area on I-64 in Virginia.

"We often think of rest stops as mere necessities, but they’re powerful reflections of a community’s values," says Graham Sargent of American River Wellness. "For long-haul truckers especially - who spend days or weeks at a time on the road - a clean, welcoming facility sends a simple but important message: 'You matter here.' We hope these findings shine a spotlight on the places that are getting it right - and inspire more towns to invest in the well-being of all travelers across America."

The Source: This story includes information from American River Wellness.



