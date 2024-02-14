Benning Road, Hanna Place, nearby streets closed after shooting in Southeast DC

Multiple roads are closed in Southeast D.C. Wednesday morning due to police activity following a shooting that left three D.C. police officers injured.

The following roads are closed as of Wednesday morning:

Hanna Place between Benning Road and 51st Street

Benning Road between G Street and Southern Avenue

G Street Between Benning Road and 51st Street

46th Street at Benning Road

A number of Metrobus lines are affected, including the W4 and V7. Check for updates on bus services here.

According to the D.C. Police Union, three officers have been shot by a suspect. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and members have been transported to area hospitals.

Officials say Plummer and Garfield Elementary Schools are both on lockdown. According to officials, KIPP DC Public Schools is allowing students to enter the building, students are not being allowed to exit the building at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.