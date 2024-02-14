3 DC police officers shot in Southeast: LIVE UPDATES

Police are on the scene where three officers were shot on Hanna Place in Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 5000 block of Hanna Place. The scene remains active. Police say the three officers were shot during a barricade situation and a fourth officer is suffering from injuries.

According to the D.C. Police Union, three officers have been shot by a suspect. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and members have been transported to area hospitals.

Several road closures in the area include Benning Road between G Street and Southern Avenue, G Street between Benning Road and 51st Street, along with 46th St at Benning Road. Alternate routes on Alabama Ave, Southeast and 46th Street, Southeast.

Plummer Elementary and Garfield Elementary Schools have both been placed on lockdown.

According to officials, KIPP DC Public Schools alerted parents on the incident around 8:50 a.m. The school has been placed on a secure status, not a lockdown at this time. Officials say there is no entry or exit of the building allowed, classes are resuming as normal. Parents are currently receiving hourly updates and discussing potential dismissal plans for this afternoon.

