Ben Johnson tells Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit for 2024

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will not be headed to the Washington Commanders or Seattle Seahawks for the 2024 season, reports say. 

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Johnson will stay with the Lions, despite interest for him to join the Commanders and the Seahawks as head coach. 

"Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit," tweeted Pelissero. 