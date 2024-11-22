Beloved 80-year-old dies in Wheaton fire; wood stove possible cause

Montgomery County investigators are working to determine what caused a devastating fire Thursday evening that claimed the life of an elderly woman beloved in her community.

Around 5:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a call about a person engulfed in flames outside a home on Livingston Street in Wheaton. When they arrived, they found an 80-year-old woman, identified by neighbors as Olga, who tragically did not survive.

"It took 65 firefighters to bring the fire under control," said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. "The home sustained approximately $250,000 in damages."

Piringer said investigators are exploring a possible link to a wood-burning stove in the living room.

"Some embers may have escaped, igniting clothing or nearby furniture, which caused the flames to quickly spread throughout the home," he said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Neighbors described Olga as a thoughtful and kind member of the community.

"She just was a very giving person and a lovely neighbor to have," said Kristen Rhinehart-Fernandez, who lived next to Olga for 15 years. "She was the first person to welcome us to the neighborhood."

Rhinehart-Fernandez recalled small but meaningful gestures from Olga, like leaving trinkets or small gifts on her car windshield for her children to enjoy.

"It was a wonderful way to start the day," she said. "We really valued her as a neighbor, and she will be greatly missed."

Related article

The home did not appear to have working smoke alarms, according to fire officials.

In response, Montgomery County firefighters canvassed the neighborhood Friday, installing smoke detectors and emphasizing the importance of fire safety.

"This is the second fatal fire in Montgomery County this year," Piringer said. He noted that winter is a particularly dangerous season, with increased use of heaters, lights, and cooking appliances.

Firefighters across the county are spending the weekend educating residents on fire prevention, ensuring homes are equipped with working smoke alarms and families have safety plans in place.