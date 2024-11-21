Elderly woman dies in Silver Spring house fire

article

A house fire claimed the life of an elderly woman Thursday evening, prompting the closure of Livingston Street between Radius Road and Henderson Avenue in Silver Spring.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), reported that the woman, believed to have been the sole occupant of the house, suffered extensive burn injuries and did not survive.

Montgomery County Police Public Information Officer Degan Bartels confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No foul play is suspected at this time," Bartels said, adding that fire rescue officials will provide more details on the incident as they become available.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, and authorities have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while fire and rescue operations continue.

Details about what caused the fire have not yet been released, and an investigation is ongoing.