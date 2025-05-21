Be 'Bear Aware': Officials warn of increased sightings across DMV

The Brief Officials are warning residents that it’s time to be "Bear Aware." There’s been an uptick in local bear sightings in recent years. Researchers in Maryland have launched a new project aimed at better understanding the local bear population.



June is right around the corner. That means a lot of people are thinking about vacations and hitting the road – and apparently, the local bear population is too.

The backstory:

There’s been no shortage of bear sightings throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia in recent years. That includes in Northeast, Arlington, Montclair, Rockville, Hyattsville, and Frederick. And so, local officials are warning residents to be on the lookout in the coming weeks and months. In Fairfax County, for instance, an email went out late last week reminding residents to be "Bear Aware."

Big picture view:

In part because of all the sightings, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is funding a project conducted by the University of Maryland. It will involve collaring bears and collecting bear hair to get a better understanding of what the local bear population looks like as a whole.

"Where we’re aiming with that is to gain a better understanding of how bears move in the state, you know, how much area do they require, what type of resources are they utilizing? And those bears that do move long distances, is there any kind of consistency or trend for where they’re starting, that type of habitat, and where they’re ending up at," explained the Maryland DNR’s Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said the project will run four years altogether.

As for this upcoming bear season, Trudeau told Fox 5: "The breeding season is starting to kick in. Those yearlings are dispersing and potentially dispersing long distances."