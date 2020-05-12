Bay Bridge tolls go all cashless

Tolls at the Bay Bridge are now all cashless.

The bridge’s new full-time all-electronic system went live on Tuesday, May 12. With all-electronic tolling, drivers don’t stop at toll booths. Tolls are collected via E-ZPass and video tolling payment methods.

Officials say all-electronic tolling requires less engine idling which makes for better fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, decreased congestion and increased safety.

Since March 17, temporary cashless tolling has been in place statewide to protect drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak.