Bay Bridge shutdown due to weather conditions

Authorities reported the news Wednesday afternoon. All traffic is held in both directions due to wind conditions. Drivers should expect delays.

The D.C. region is bracing for a severe weather threat on Wednesday, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and a slight chance of tornadoes possible.

Severe weather threat in DC region

What we know:

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda reports that the morning will start warm, with the risk of severe weather between noon and 4 p.m. along the I-95 corridor, encompassing central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.