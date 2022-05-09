Barges brake free in Potomac River near Harpers Ferry; high water levels impact DC area roads

Two construction barges broke free in the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry Saturday night after several days of heavy rain caused high water levels in waterways across the D.C. region.

The barges were carrying an excavator and other construction equipment when they floated downriver toward Harpers Ferry crossing over several dams before being restrained. No damages or injuries were reported.

The heavy rain left many waterways and low-lying areas flooded. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spotted a dangerous situation along Rileys Lock Road in Montgomery County were high water flooded onto the roadway.

Flood Warnings are in place across the D.C. region and along the Potomac into the evening.