DC air quality today: When Canadian wildfire smoke could be worst

The Brief A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for the D.C. region as wildfire smoke moves south from Canada. Smoke is expected to thicken across the Mid-Atlantic over the next 24 to 48 hours. Sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung conditions, should limit strenuous outdoor activity.



Canadian wildfire smoke is moving into the D.C. region, bringing hazy skies and a Code Orange air quality alert for the District, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect Thursday for the District of Columbia, parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia. The alert means air pollution levels may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

FOX 5’s weather team reported that wildfire smoke is expected to worsen across the Mid-Atlantic over the next 24 to 48 hours, bringing reduced air quality to the D.C. region.

FOX Weather says a major shift in wind direction is allowing heavy concentrations of wildfire smoke to pour into the Lower 48, with the biggest air quality declines expected where the thickest smoke settles closer to the ground.

TORONTO, ON- JULY 15 - A swimmer checks out the view of the smoke from Northern Ontario forest fires that has the City of Toronto skyline shrouded in haze as viewed from Humber Park West in Toronto. July 15, 2026. Steve Russell/Toronto Star (Steve Ru Expand

Current air quality DC: Map

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area.

When will the smoke be worst?

The smoke is expected to become more noticeable Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service alert is in effect for Thursday, but local forecasts warn that a thicker plume of wildfire smoke could settle over the region Thursday night into Friday, potentially reducing visibility and worsening air quality.

FOX Weather says much of the smoke may remain elevated high in the atmosphere, but there is a growing signal for a 6-to-8-hour window where smoke could settle closer to the ground. That is when air quality can drop faster and become more noticeable for people outside.

Why is smoke reaching DC?

The smoke is coming from wildfires burning in Canada and parts of the Upper Midwest.

FOX Weather reported that dozens of wildfires were active in Canada, with additional fires burning in northern Minnesota. Winds have pushed the smoke into the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including the I-95 corridor.

Air Quality Alerts (FOX Weather)

What does Code Orange mean?

Code Orange means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to AirNow, Code Orange covers AQI values from 101 to 150. At that level, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, while the general public is less likely to be affected.

Sensitive groups include:

Children

Older adults

People with asthma

People with heart disease

People with lung disease

People who are active outdoors

People who work outside

During a Code Orange alert, sensitive groups should avoid strenuous outdoor activity or exercise outside.

What air quality is dangerous?

AirNow breaks the Air Quality Index into six color-coded categories.

Green, 0-50: Good

Yellow, 51-100: Moderate

Orange, 101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups

Red, 151-200: Unhealthy for everyone

Purple, 201-300: Very unhealthy

Maroon, 301 and higher: Hazardous

The higher the AQI, the greater the level of pollution and health concern.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

People in sensitive groups should limit time outside, especially during periods of heavier haze or reduced visibility.

Health officials recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, keeping windows closed and checking air quality before spending long periods outdoors.

If you have asthma, COPD or another chronic lung condition, follow your action plan and contact a health care provider if symptoms worsen or do not go away.