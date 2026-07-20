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The Brief A man was charged after a woman was found dead inside a Falls Church hotel. Police found the woman dead after being called for a welfare check on a guest at Sonesta Suites. The 78-year-old woman will be identified after her next of kin is notified, police said.



A man is facing charges after a woman was found dead inside a Falls Church hotel, sparking a suspicious death investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

What we know:

Falls Church police were called to the Sonesta Suites at 205 Hillwood Avenue on Tuesday, July 14, around 10 a.m. for a welfare check on a guest, officials said.

When officers arrived, they were initially denied entry by an occupant in the room, later identified as Kyle Gosweiler, 37, of Falls Church.

Officers were able to enter the room where they found the body of a 78-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman’s name will be released once her next of kin is notified, officials said.

Gosweiler was charged with concealing a dead body and obstruction of justice, police said. He is being held on bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death, which was preliminarily classified as a suspicious death based on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation.

A preliminary investigation indicated there are no ongoing threats to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at cdouglass@fallschurchva.gov or 703-248-5168 (TTY 711).