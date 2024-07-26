Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president

article

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Friday formally endorsed Kamala Harris for president, giving the vice president crucial backing from two of the most popular Democrats.

The endorsement, announced in a video showing Harris accepting a joint phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris continues to build momentum as the party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his 2024 bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

It also highlights the friendship and potentially historic link between the nation's first Black president and the first woman, first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president – who is now vying to break those same barriers as commander-in-chief.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," the former president told Harris, who is shown taking the call as she walks backstage at an event, trailed by a Secret Service agent.

"I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you," Michelle Obama said.

"This is going to be historic," she added.

Harris, who has known the Obamas since before his election in 2008, thanked them for their friendship and said she looks forward to "getting there, being on the road" with them in the three-month blitz before Election Day on Nov. 5.

"We’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?" Harris said.

Other top Democrats endorsing Harris in presidential race

The Obamas were perhaps the last major party figures to endorse Harris formally — a reflection of the former president’s desire to remain, at least publicly, a party elder operating above the fray.

Other major Democrats who have thrown their support behind Harris include U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Adam Schiff, and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Most recently, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., held a press conference at Senate Democrats' campaign headquarters on Tuesday amid mounting speculation over whether they would endorse Harris.

"Now that the process has played out from the grassroots bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris," Schumer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.