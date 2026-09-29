The Brief Loudoun County is seeking input from residents on the future of data center development. The county is reviewing rules on noise, power generation, substations, and building locations. Resident feedback will help shape recommendations expected before the Planning Commission in February.



Loudoun County is seeking input from residents regarding the future of data center development across the region.

Data centers have become a major point of debate in the county. The first of two public open houses took place Monday night in Ashburn, where residents brought their concerns about noise and facilities close to homes directly to county staff.

RELATED: Loudoun County hosts open house as debate over data center growth continues

There was no formal presentation at Broad Run High School. People dropped in, talked with staff, took surveys, and saw noise monitoring demonstrations.

The county is reviewing rules on noise, power generation, substations, and where data centers can be built. Some residents say stronger standards are overdue, but supporters of data center development say the county also needs to consider the jobs and revenue it brings.

A second open house is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Douglass Community Center in Leesburg. Resident feedback from both events will assist officials in drafting recommendations expected to go before the Planning Commission in February.

NEXT OPEN HOUSE :

Wednesday, September 30, 2026, Douglass Community Center main gym, 407 E Market St., Leesburg

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Loudoun County holds open houses to address data center concerns