Driver sentenced for killing man who stopped traffic, kicked car in Northern Virginia

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The Brief A man was sentenced to five years for a May 2025 deadly shooting in Herndon. The shooting occurred after the victim was seen acting erratically in the roadway. Witnesses said the victim kicked the suspect's car before the shooting happened.



A man was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail for shooting and killing a man in Herndon in May 2025, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba, 20, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in May 2026, in connection with the death of Jason Hann, 39.

According to court records, Shirinipaziziba was driving a Tesla along Elden Street, near the intersection of Jonquil Lane, when he saw Hann acting erratically in the street and jumping in front of cars.

Witnesses told FOX 5 that Hann was stopping traffic on the busy road and that at least one 911 call had been made. Police were responding.

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"I saw the person stopping the vehicle, and he’s not letting other cars pass by. And when he tried to pass by, he’s acting weird," the witness told FOX 5.

Witnesses testified that Hann kicked Shirinipaziziba’s Tesla and that Shirinipaziziba then shot him in the chest from inside the car.

Shirinipaziziba called police and stayed on the scene, saying, "I shot him…We need to get him some help," according to court officials.

Police said he was taken into custody quickly and two firearms were recovered inside his vehicle.

"When the defendant was placed in this situation, he responded with violence instead of other reactions that could have avoided this tragic outcome," said CA Steve Descano. "That is textbook voluntary manslaughter and a clear danger to public safety."