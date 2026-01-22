Banfield murder trial LIVE UPDATES: Homicide detective says supervisors pushed catfish theory

The Brief Defense testimony resumes Thursday in the Banfield trial. Expert disputed claims the crime scene was staged. Jurors heard Banfield crying on body‑camera audio.



The Brendan Banfield murder trial resumes Thursday in Fairfax County.

11:00 a.m. - Homicide detective says leadership pushed catfishing theory

Homicide Detective Leah Smith is on the stand and says she pushed back against the catfishing theory by department leadership as coming before the evidence.

Smith says she was told "there are two theories and you need to get behind the right one."

She says it became clear the catfishing theory was the one department supervisors wanted detectives to pursue.

But Smith also says Banfield's arrest wasn't based on Juliana Magalhães' testimony, but on evidence.

9:50 a.m. - Back in session, 30 minutes early

The trial started half-an-hour early today at 9:30 a.m. and will end later, at 5:30. It also could continue on Friday as the judge attempts to finish the trial before a major snowstorm expected this weekend.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the defense called its own blood‑spatter expert, who pushed back on the prosecution’s claim that Banfield and the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, staged the crime scene, calling it nearly impossible.

Jurors also heard police body‑camera audio in which Banfield can be heard crying after being told his wife had died.

Banfield is accused of conspiring with Magalhães to kill his wife, Christine, and a stranger they allegedly tried to frame for the crime.

If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.

