Banfield murder trial LIVE UPDATES: Emotional audio of Brendan Banfield hearing about wife's death

The Brief Prosecutors rested Tuesday after presenting blood‑pattern evidence. Defense begins its case Wednesday, disputing the staging claims. Child‑endangerment charges move forward based on testimony about the couple’s daughter.



The defense is set to begin presenting its case Wednesday in the Brendan Banfield murder trial in Fairfax County.

11:16 A.M. Footage of Brendan being told of Christine's death

Brendan Banfield crying in the courtroom as the footage is replayed of him leaning about Christine Banfield's death.

The audio playing in the courtroom includes the moments after a nurse told Brendan that his wife was dead.

10:58 A.M. Body camera footage

Defense is opening with body camera footage showing the aftermath of the murder.

The footage includes audio of Brendan Banfield talking with police, asking whether he can ride in the ambulance with his wife and asking about what's happening with his daughter.

10:00 A.M.

The backstory:

Prosecutors rested Tuesday, arguing that the killings were part of an elaborate plot carried out by Banfield and his mistress, the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the defense objected repeatedly during testimony from blood‑pattern analyst Iris Dalley Graff, who walked jurors through crime scene photos.

She highlighted blood on Joseph Ryan’s body that appeared to run in different directions, with some drops seemingly falling from above. Prosecutors suggested the scene had been staged and that Ryan was moved after he was shot.

The testimony moved slowly, with numerous objections and even an attempt by Banfield’s attorney, John Carroll, to end the trial. Prosecutor Jenna Sands pushed back, saying the case remains strong.

Graff also pointed out blood spatter on Banfield’s jeans and drip patterns on his shoe. DNA testing showed the blood belonged to Christine Banfield. The defense argued those stains came from Brendan trying to save his wife.

The final witness of the day was Christine Banfield’s father, who testified that she had medical conditions that caused her to bruise and bleed easily.

The judge also allowed child endangerment charges to move forward, based on testimony that the Banfields’ 4‑year‑old daughter was brought into the home before the murders.

